Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

