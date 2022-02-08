Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.