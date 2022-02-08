Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

