Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.