Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FZT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

