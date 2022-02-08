Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
FZT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAST Acquisition Corp. II (FZT)
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT).
Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.