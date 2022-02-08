Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 41,512 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

