Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAA stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

