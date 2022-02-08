Mackay Shields LLC Sells 666 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $181.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.86 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.09.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

