Mackay Shields LLC Sells 329 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

