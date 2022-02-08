Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup lowered their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

