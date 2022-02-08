Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 60,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $697,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 9,656.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $73.90 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

