Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,071 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,703.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 651,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.60 per share, with a total value of $457,691.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 118,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,555. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

