M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.