M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $47.36 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.