LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €900.00 at Societe Generale

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its price objective raised by Societe Generale from €860.00 ($988.51) to €900.00 ($1,034.48) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LVMUY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($873.56) to €820.00 ($942.53) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $635.33.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $164.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $124.26 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

