Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Head-To-Head Survey

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 402.50 -$362.30 million N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $417.64 million 0.20 -$4.98 million $0.09 30.56

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Luminar Technologies and China Automotive Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 4 7 0 2.64 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $25.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.91%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.55%. Given China Automotive Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -2,061.38% -94.03% -70.73% China Automotive Systems 0.57% 1.99% 0.92%

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Luminar Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component. The company was founded on June 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

