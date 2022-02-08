Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $65,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

LU opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

