Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Trimmed by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $227.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day moving average is $225.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

