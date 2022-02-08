Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,003 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day moving average is $225.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

