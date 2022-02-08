Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $98,158,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $262.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.