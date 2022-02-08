Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,181 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.47.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $135.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.76 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

