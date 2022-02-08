Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $594.65 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $245.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $606.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

