Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock opened at $61.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

