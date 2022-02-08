Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

