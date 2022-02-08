Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 15,060 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

VOO stock opened at $411.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $423.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

