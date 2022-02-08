Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on L. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.80.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$100.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$105.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$99.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.75. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.04, for a total value of C$490,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,885.01. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,064 shares of company stock worth $3,186,893.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

