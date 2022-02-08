LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 58,502 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

