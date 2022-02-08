LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

LIVN stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $81,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

