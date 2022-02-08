Liquity Price Tops $3.13 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00007186 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $50.30 million and $1.92 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.67 or 0.07063898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,506.82 or 0.99759973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006322 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,048,813 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

