Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,283. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,856 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

