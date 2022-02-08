Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.18 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 1,965,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,531. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $558.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.