Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 138,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,765 shares.The stock last traded at $30.57 and had previously closed at $30.94.

LSPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.