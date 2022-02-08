LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.17. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 105,644 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.