LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.17. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 105,644 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.32.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.71 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
