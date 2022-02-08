LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.17. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 105,644 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.
LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
