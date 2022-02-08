LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.17. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 105,644 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 99.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

