LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.

LFVN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

