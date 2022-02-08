LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.55 million.
LFVN stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.56.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
