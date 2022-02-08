Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.04%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.