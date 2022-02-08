Leuthold Group LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

