Leuthold Group LLC Invests $564,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

