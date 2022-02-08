Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

