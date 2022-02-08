Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

