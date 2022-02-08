Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,432 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,432 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 0.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,514,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

