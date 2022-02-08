Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,957 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF accounts for 0.7% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

LIT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,396. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.22.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

