Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $243.55 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.