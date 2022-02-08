Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 992.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $160.32 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $387.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,945 shares of company stock valued at $109,109,542. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.