Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,036 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 448.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.03 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its 200 day moving average is $217.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

