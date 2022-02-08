Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43,371 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4,678.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $350.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $305.68 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

