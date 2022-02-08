Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Ararat Capital Management LP

Ararat Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,582 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education accounts for 3.1% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Laureate Education worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter worth $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 38.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 244.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

