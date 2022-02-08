Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,329.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $84,791.86 and $4,329.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.99 or 0.07121841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.37 or 0.99804214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

