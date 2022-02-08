LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $195,422.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $195,422.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,040.34 or 0.07085129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,979.31 or 1.00157921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00052203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006338 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

