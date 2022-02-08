L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $217.46 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

