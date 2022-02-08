K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.99) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.24).

ETR:SDF opened at €18.71 ($21.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a twelve month high of €18.97 ($21.80).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

